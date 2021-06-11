‘We’re really blessed’: Yum Yum owners react to once vandalized food truck’s new makeover

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A story that began with hate and heartbreak reached a happy conclusion Friday afternoon when World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck’s new look was presented to its owners.

Last week, the food truck serving Filipino cuisine — owned by the Pierce family — was vandalized with racist and harmful graffiti and imagery while parked overnight in a Layton neighborhood.

The act of hatred targeted at the Asian-owned business was condemned by Utah leaders and community figures, including Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, who is half-Filipino. Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson also mentioned her disappointment in the vandalism while giving the state’s COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the food truck announced on social media it had received overwhelming support from many figures in the area, including Clarkson, and that a new look would be on the way.

ABC4 learned that the new wrap on the food truck would be provided free of charge by Daniel Workman’s company, Identity Graphix.

In a quick turnaround, Workman presented the revamped food truck to the Pierce family on Friday.

Photos taken at the reunion show it was smiles all around for the proud owners.

“Man, you can’t really turn down a blessing like that,” said Yum Yum’s owner Ben Pierce.

After being pleasantly surprised by the vehicle’s new look, Pierce showed nothing but gratitude to Workman’s kindness toward his family.

“Daniel with Identity Graphix just totally hooked us up,” Pierce said. “God sent me an angel, you know, I should just keep him.”