‘We’re on our way to the end…we are so close’: Latest on Utah’s fight against COVID-19

Utah (ABC4) – Thursday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox gave an update on the state’s fight against COVID-19 during his weekly press conference.

Gov. Cox discussed how some people question why Utah seems to lag behind states in percent of the total population vaccinated.

Utah’s share of vaccines is based on age, so Utah will always lag behind in these national rankings because we have the youngest population in the nation. Making it a “pretty unfair comparison” according to the health department.

Gov. Cox says the state cannot control how many doses Utah receives. But they can control the use of all vaccines received and use virtually all doses each week.

“We want our vaccines to reflect our populations,” Lt. Gov. Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson shares.

It has been a year since the state realized things were changing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Cox took to Twitter saying it has been 365 days since some of Utah’s first COVID-19 cases.

“There are many terrible anniversaries for this pandemic, but today will always be that day for me,” the Gov. shares, remembering the day Rudy Gobert with the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19.

“We knew everything would be different after that, but I’m not sure any of us understood the hell that next year would bring. I want to thank my team and Utahns everywhere for your love and patience and grace over these 365 days. Please get vaccinated!,” the Gov. added.

Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Henderson announced updates for vaccines administered. She says 936,681 doses have been administered. A week ago today, our total doses administered was 785,523 (1st and 2nd). This is a weekly increase of 151,158 doses.

According to Lt. Gov. Henderson, 79% of Utah adults ages 70 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 64% of people between the ages of 65-69 have also received at least one dose. And 29% of our 50-64-year-olds have received at least one dose.

“We’re on our way to the end…we are so close,” state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn shares.

Gov. Cox also discussed House Bill 294, a bill to keep a partial statewide mask mandate in effect after April 10.

“I obviously don’t love the bill,” Gov. Cox shares during Thursday’s conference. He says he feels businesses can – and should, require masks of workers and patrons, at least until the state gets 1.6 million doses available. That might not be until late May, the governor shares.

As vaccine distribution continues to open, state health officials stress the importance of patients.

Be patient when you go to make appointments, don’t give up, and please, only make one appointment, the governor asks of Utahans. He says if you make an appointment, please keep it or cancel it.