‘We’re not going to be out there putting people in handcuffs’: SLCPD explains police role in county stay-at-home order

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County officials issued a public health order that’s closing some businesses and is asking the public to stay safe and stay home.

The Salt Lake County’s ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ order is now in effect until April 13th.

And if a person breaks the order and are caught, it’s a violation that’s punishable as a Class B misdemeanor on first offense, and a Class A if a person continues to break it.

Sergeant Keith Horrocks with the Salt Lake City Police Department said while a misdemeanor is the charge within all Salt Lake County police agencies, he said education over prosecution is the goal.

“We kinda really like to look at it less as an enforcement and more of, we’re going to be out there educating the public on what’s expected and what the order means,” Horrocks said. “We’re not going to be out there putting people in handcuffs, if we find they’re not six feet apart.”

The county’s order follows Governor Gary Herbert’s ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ directive, but unlike the voluntary provisions, the county’s order makes compliance mandatory.

“When you hear the mayors say this gives the power of law behind it, that’s what we’re looking at,” Horrocks said. “We’re looking at folks that completely adamantly refuse to comply with the order; and they’re putting people’s lives at risk when they do that.”

This order requires some businesses like beauty salons, spas, theaters, playgrounds, indoor play and recreation centers, to shut their doors.

But businesses deemed essential like grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, childcare and postal services will continue to operate, but are required to practice social distancing.

“We need to remember as a community what the reason is behind the order,” Horrocks said. “It’s not to restrict your freedoms, it’s not to restrict anything other than let’s keep people safe.”

Mayor Jenny Wilson said the reason for the mandatory order is to help flatten the curve and lower the stress on our healthcare system.

Salt Lake County has created a frequently asked questions (FAQ) website to help you understand the Salt Lake County’s ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ order.

