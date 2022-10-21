UTAH (ABC4) – On Saturday, the first 100 customers to arrive at two different Utah Wendy’s locations will be awarded free food for an entire year.

The first 100 customers in line at the Sandy Wendy’s located at 9286 South 700 East and the Park City Wendy’s located at 1620 West Ute Boulevard on Oct. 22 will be given the gift of cost-free sandwiches, salads and breakfast biscuits for a full 365 days. Doors open at both locations at 10:30 a.m.

Representatives note that eligible customers must be 16 years of age or older and must make a purchase in order to receive their “first 100 card.”

The card will allow its holder to come back to that store on a weekly basis to receive a free food item.

The give-away is in accordance with a nationwide remodel project being conducted by Flynn Restaurant Group, the owner of Wendy’s.

The group notes that renovations are on way to Wendy’s across the nation, which will include brighter dining areas, cozy seating, new customizable beverage dispensers and more modern, contemporary designs.