Wendover police warn of man using Facebook to lure women

WENDOVER (ABC4 News)- The Wendover Police Department is issuing a warning of a man in the area who is reportedly attempting to lure people to meet with him.

Police say several Wendover women and men have been contacted through Facebook by the person posing as ‘Esteban Rojas’ asking to meet.

A Wendover woman recently went to an arranged meeting place after being contacted by the unknown subject via Facebook, and encountered a slender, light complexion man, wearing a ski mask that fled in a red colored pickup when he was confronted by the woman’s partner who she brought with her.

The Wendover Police Department is reminding the public not to meet with anyone making random contact with you through Facebook Messenger due to the risks of abduction or robbery.