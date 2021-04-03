Wendover man killed in ATV crash Friday

WENDOVER, Utah (ABC4) – A man is dead after an ATV crash in Wendover on Friday evening.

According to the Wendover Police Department, officers responded to a dirt trail in the area of Scobie Drive and 1st Street for a report of an ATV accident around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the Utah Highway Patrol and Wendover Fire Department also responded to the crash.

When crews arrived on scene, they found 47-year-old Wendover man, Augustin Perez, after he had been ejected from the ATV.

Police said Perez had lost control of the ATV and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Perez was then transported in an ambulance but died on his way to the hospital, according to Wendover police.

