Wenatchee basketball player from Utah killed in head-on collision in Washington

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy Wenatchee Valley College

CHELAN COUNTY, Washington (ABC4 News) - A 20-year-old woman from Davis County died early Sunday morning in a head-on collision involving three cars in Washington State.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Rachel Odima was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla south on State Route 97A at about 2 a.m., just outside of Wenatchee, when for an unknown reason crossed into northbound lanes and hit head-on into a 2000 Chevy Silverado and impacted a 2004 Toyota 4Runner.

Odima's Corolla came to a rest in a ditch on its top. Odima died as a result of her injuries at the scene of the crash.

An occupant in one of the other cars was injured and treated on scene.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of WSP trooper John Bryant

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of WSP trooper John Bryant

In a press release issued by Wenatchee Valley College, Odima was a sophomore and was an Associate Students of WVC Student Senate member and Knight Women’s Basketball player. She was expected to graduate from WVC this spring with a degree in communications.

Odima, originally from Arkansas, moved to Wenatchee from Layton, Utah where she graduated from Layton High School.

“This is a painful day for the WVC community. Our students are the heart of our campus, and to lose one of them is incredibly difficult,” said WVC President Jim Richardson. “Rachel’s family and her friends here on campus are in our thoughts today. Words cannot express our sympathy for this loss.”

Wenatchee Valley College counselors and staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, to talk to students. Counselors are also available through email at counseling@wvc.edu or 509-682-6850.

A local crisis hotline is also available for those who need it at 509-662-7105 or 1-800-852-2923.

Plans for a memorial service have not been announced.

What others are clicking on: