Wellington police chief placed on unpaid leave, investigation underway

WELLINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Wellington Police Department has announced that Police Chief Rory Bradley has been placed on unpaid leave pending an investigation.

In a statement to ABC4, Wellington City said “Effective April 1, 2021 Wellington City Police Chief, Rory Bradley will be placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the process of a personnel action and active investigation.”

On March 18, ABC4 was informed by Wellington City that the Wellington City Council would hold a meeting on March 25, saying “a motion will be made and a vote will be taken about his (Bradley’s) future with Wellington City.”

At this time, their is no indication as to why Bradley is under investigation.

The statement concludes, “No additional information regarding this matter is available at this time.”

The Wellington Police Department has since deactivated their Facebook page.

ABC4 will update this story as it develops.