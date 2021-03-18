Wellington Police Chief placed on leave, vote ‘about his future’ scheduled

WELLINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Wellington Police Department has announced that Police Chief Rory Bradley has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

According to information sent to ABC4, the Wellington City Council will hold a meeting on Thursday, March 25, and “a motion will be made and a vote will be taken about his future with Wellington City.”

At this time, there is no indication of what led to the decision to place Chief Bradley on leave.

The prepared statement from the city concludes, “Until that time no other information regarding this matter will be available.”

The Wellington Police Department has since deactivated their Facebook page.

ABC4 will update this story as it develops.