Welding explosion sparks Clearfield fire

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A fire sparked in Clearfield Friday morning after a welding explosion.

Emergency crews were called to Morgan Pavement Company on Main Street around 7:10 a.m. for a possible explosion.

North Davis Fire tells ABC4 a welder was welding into an old tank, trying to convert it into a pavement storage tank.

The welder reported hearing a hiss coming from the tank and ran outside just as the tank exploded.

Authorities say the explosion caused a fire, with smoke visible from miles away.

Several fire departments responded to the scene, putting out the fire quickly.

No injuries have been reported, and fire crews will remain on scene to manage the incident.

No damage estimate has been released at this time.