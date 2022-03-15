UTAH (ABC4) – Sunday marked a wrap in Beijing for the 2022 Paralympic winter games. Nearly a dozen Paralympian athletes arrived on the Delta flight this morning. Friends and family members waited at the gate to greet their loved ones fresh from competing.

Faces filled with smiles, hugs were given and of course, cheers rang out as the Paralympians arrived home.

Despite the challenges brought on by their disabilities, Paralympians ABC4 spoke with say, “it’s amazing what something as [small as] belief can do for someone’s confidence.”

The confidence leading nine days of outstanding performances a host of medals

Following the Closing Ceremony, Delta carried athletes on a charter flight from Beijing to SLC, which flew more than 150 passengers including Paralympians along with coaches, trainers and staff returning from the Paralympic Winter Games. Delta athlete ambassadors and 2022 Paralympic champions Dan Cnossen and Jen Lee were on board.

Utah’s own Brenna Huckaby is a paralympic snowboarder. She’s also a cancer survivor and a mother who at one point looked like she wasn’t going to be able to compete due to an injury. After a long battle, Huckaby was not only able to compete in Beijing, but scored a number of additional medals.

“For the past year I was fighting for my spot to be at the games, I won my spot and some medals,” says Huckaby.

An advocate for those with disability and body positivity, Huckaby sends a sincere message to young girls.

“You have purpose, you have a voice and if you keep fighting, you’ll win in the end.”

Paralympic ice hockey sled hockey athlete Jen Lee tells ABC4 even though they were competing while the pandemic is still going on, she knew he had the support of family in Utah and it all worked out for the best.