Weight of the Call: Utah Transit Authority

SALT LAKE CITY, (ABC4 News) – In the next installment of our Weight of the Call series, we explore the mental health issues employees face with the Utah Transit Authority. Bus drivers, train operators, and police officers can often find themselves in the middle of a traumatic event and many lean on a second family who can help in a time of crisis. That’s because the job of getting people to their locations on time can be stressful.

“What my coworkers did for me after mine had a huge impact for me,” said Annika Boudwin, UTA TRAX Supervisor: “I’ve seen some pedestrians that will stand in the middle of the tracks and hold their arms out, that’s traumatic.”

It’s trauma Boudwin lives with every day, the former train operator turned TRAX Supervisor struck and killed a pedestrian.

“I still feel like I’m broken,” she said.

Boudwin is not alone. Since 2015:

23 people were hit and killed by UTA TRAX streetcars. 52 percent are classified as suicides

26 people were killed by UTA FrontRunner trains. 61 percent of those were suicides

Three pedestrians were hit and killed by a UTA Bus All accidental



Boudwin added, “When you have had an accident where you did hit someone, it brings a lot of that back.”

Stepping out of the darkness wasn’t easy for Bowden. She says the therapy provided by the employee assistance program wasn’t helping.

“It didn’t feel like they understood at all what I was dealing with,” said Bowden.

She turned to her extended family at work to help her through her struggles. Little did she know, she would be called upon to provide emotional support for a fellow TRAX operator.

“A gentlemen used my train to take his own life,” said TRAX Operator Phil Torkelsen.

Torkelsen says he did everything in his power to prevent the tragic incident.

“You’re on constant vigilance of being on the lookout for any movement. Constantly scanning the rails, side to side,” said Torkelsen.

Following that fateful day, Torkelsen found support in Boudwin.

His UTA family sent him messages of love, even a care package.

“The last thing that someone needs to feel is guilt for feeling the way they do after everything else was taken out of their control,” said Boudwin.

Torkelsen added, “The weight of it, it rests right on your shoulders on a daily basis.”

It’s that weight UTA police officers are familiar with.

The transit officers are the first line of defense against terrorist threats to the transit system. They also deal with passengers suffering from mental health and unruly riders under the influence.

Sgt. Dalan Taylor – UTA Police

“We are kind of a jack-of-all-trades and the longer you do this job the more specialized you become in all of those,” said Seargent Dalan Taylor.

The department has a Chaplain to provide emotional support following a traumatic incident.

“When we’ve talked to drivers when they said, ‘I don’t understand why I hit them. They ignored the signs they ignored the arms. They drove around it,’ and I just don’t know if people understand – they can’t stop,” says Chaplain David Durr.

FrontRunner operators like Francis Rendon will tell you not every outcome is tragic.

Francis Rendon – UTA FrontRunner Operator

An operator must be vigilant when behind the engine of a train weighing close to 300,000 pounds.

And, Rendon’s vigilance saved the life of a 7-year-old boy with autism.

“I started walking, and behind the wheel on the inside part of the wheel of the comment car – he was hiding,” said Rendon.

Ashley Kofford the boy’s mother said, “I was crying so hard and he was happy to see me and I wanted to kill him myself because he scared me so badly.”

Rendon adds, “[It’s] the close calls are the ones that get you.”

Here are the biggest takeaways for the public: