SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! We have weather changes brewing as a pattern shift is underway.

After an exceptionally warm Friday, we cool things to below average for the next several days. A mostly dry cold front will sweep through northern Utah today before moving through southern Utah by Sunday. Winds will be gusty, and we have a Wind Advisory going into effect at 1 p.m. for the Western Uinta Basin, Bryce Canyon, Castle Country, Escalante and near Lake Powell. Downslope winds could gust up to 55 miles per hour, so you want to make sure you have secured loose objects in the area. This advisory will hold for parts of Eastern Utah until Sunday afternoon. The strongest winds in Southern Utah will be through Saturday night. We will also see increased cloud cover in association with the front, and temperatures significantly cooling by Sunday.

There is not much potential for wet weather, but some higher elevation snow showers can’t be ruled out at this point. A slight chance of a thunderstorm exists near Vernal, Flaming Gorge and the high Uintas today as the front passes. By Sunday, we may struggle to reach 50 degrees in Salt Lake City and with the winds, it will feel even chillier.

Heading into early next week, we get some changes with a cold storm bringing potential for some wet weather. A more potent system looks like it will move into the Beehive State late Monday into Tuesday. Ahead of the system with southerly winds we’ll see temperatures slightly warmer than Sunday across the board as clouds and winds increase. By the second half of Monday, the chance for wet weather will increase, starting first in northern Utah before wet weather becomes more widespread by Tuesday. This will start as valley rain and mountain snow, but with even colder air behind this system, we could see times of straight snow along the Wasatch Front from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Also, daytime highs will be quite a bit below average with 40s along the Wasatch Front and low 60s down in St. George. This system is still evolving, so nothing is set in stone just yet. We’ll continue to get a better handle on things as we get closer, so stay tuned!

Bottom line? An unsettled and cooler weekend ahead of a potentially soggy storm early next week.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!