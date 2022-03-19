SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! We start things off with some mild conditions, but today is a day of transition ahead of our next system.

We start to see increasing clouds early on, and we will notice our southerly winds picking up. These winds will be noticeable on the western side of the state, but overall, we will these winds transport some warmer air into the state. Expect mild temperatures with cloudy skies for a bulk of the day. Our ridge of high pressure will slide east and, as a result, a low-pressure system dips into the Beehive State.

Utah gets sandwiched in between these two systems with our high pressure to the east and an approaching storm to our west. Daytime highs in northern Utah will soar above average and run about 10 degrees above average meaning Salt Lake City likely climbs into the upper 60s, with highs about 5 degrees warmer than seasonal norms in the South today.

While most of Saturday we stay dry, we start to see wet weather chances in northeastern Nevada increasing by the afternoon. The moisture will track into Utah and wants to arrive this evening as the cold front associated with the storm starts to sweep through the state. We will see valley rain and mountain snow arrive later tonight and hold on through Sunday morning. Winds will increase throughout the day Saturday, and remain gusty into Sunday. A wind advisory has been issued for the Great Salt Lake desert and mountains, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour expected. Crosswinds could get dicey on Interstate 80 and any west-East routes. The advisory will start at 6am Sunday and hold through 8pm. Following the front, colder air continues to move in, the valley rain along the Wasatch Front will likely change into valley snow by the late morning hours.

Most of the state will have a good chance of seeing some wet weather on Sunday. We officially start Spring in Utah at 9:33 a.m. Sunday morning, so this snow will be the sloppy, Spring type with road slush expected and accumulations in the mountains and the valleys. In the mountains, you can expect anywhere 3-8″, with valleys bringing the chance for a trace to 3″ while benches and mountain valleys get a little more than that. The snow amounts could change as we get closer, so stay tuned. As always, as we add additional snow to the high country, avalanche danger will rise, so be careful in the back country!

By Sunday night, moisture will begin to clear the state. The wet weather may be gone, but the cool air lingers as the temperatures to start next week will be running below average. You can expect it to feel more winter-like than spring-like! The cold does not stay forever though, by midweek we’ll be back to seasonal with sunshine.

Bottom Line? Mild and windy to start the weekend, but we will have winds and wet weather to close it out!

