SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend Utah! After seeing a big warm-up during the workweek, our temperatures will be very June-like through the weekend, but a series of weak disturbances brushing by will lead to subtle changes between Saturday and Sunday.

To begin the weekend, we’ll see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies across the state with some spots getting mostly cloudy skies. Winds will also be on the breezy to windy side of things as we’ll see widespread gusts over 20 mph with the potential for some spots like southern Utah, the West Desert, and south-central Utah to see gusts over 35 mph. The warmth from Friday will carry over with most seeing daytime highs like Friday even with the increased cloud coverage, thanks to increased southerly flow.

Northern Utah will see daytime highs in the 70s and 80s with most getting into the mid to upper 80s along the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah we’ll mainly see 80s and 90s. Given the winds and warmth, be mindful of the fire risk down south and avoid burning. While we will have extra clouds, the chance for showers and storms will be low with only a slight chance in the northwestern corner of the area and in the higher terrain in northern Utah.

On Sunday, we’ll see the temperature come down slightly as a disturbance with a little more energy moves in from the Pacific Northwest. This will lead to a slight chance for isolated showers and maybe even a storm or two in some of our northern Utah valleys. If we do see showers though, they will generally favor higher terrain. Any wet weather would mainly be later in the day and like Saturday, the chance will be low with most people getting through the day dry. Daytime highs will be seasonal in northern Utah with the Wasatch Front seeing low 80s, but southern Utah can expect to see similar temperatures to Saturday. Outside of any wet weather chance, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy so a little less cloud coverage overall.

If you’re headed to the Pride Festival in downtown Salt Lake City, both days are looking pretty good and even though there will be a slim chance for a shower later in the day on Sunday in SLC, during the Parade skies will be quiet with temperatures that will be on the comfortable/warm side! For any other plans this weekend, the weather is looking pretty good overall!

As we start next week, we’ll see the disturbance from Sunday start to move away. Temperatures will remain near seasonal in northern Utah while it stays warm down south. Northern Utah will continue to see a small chance for isolated showers & storms favoring the high terrain on Monday. By Tuesday we go back to completely dry skies as high pressure begins to build in. On Wednesday temperatures will really begin to ramp up across the board and by the end of next week we could be in the low 90s along the Wasatch Front as St. George likely climbs into the triple digits!