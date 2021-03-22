Weekend Recap: 10 stories to fill you in on the now

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s Monday and it is time to catch up as one tends to do at the beginning of every week. Here are 10 stories from the weekend to fill you in and have you in the loop.

Click the headline to visit the full story.

South Salt Lake Homicide After reporting herself in, a woman is now in custody for the murder of her husband.

Survey scams attack back but with a COVID-19 twist Scammers are attempting to coax vulnerable generations to complete a COVID-19 survey in order to steal personal information.

Highway Patrol Troopers struck on I-15 as wet weather invades Utah roads Two Utah highway patrol troopers were slammed by vehicles on I-15 as travelers failed to adhere to appropriate/slick driving conditions.

Cache County inmate scales jail yard fences, leads officers on manhunt Cache County deputies were taken by a whirlwind of a surprise after an inmate scaled not one but two jail yard fences, and escaped their facilities Sunday.

Utah officials give word on April 10 mask mandate lift As days near the end of the Utah mask mandate, some are left to wonder what that means for Salt Lake County.

STILL MISSING: Officers search for Clearfield teen Officers are asking the public to assist in locating 15-year-old Leonard Russel Handy. He was last contacted a week ago.

Man breaks into Ogden church attempts to burn bible to ’cause fear’ A man is facing multiple charges including burglary and arson after breaking into a church in Ogden and attempting to set the place on fire.

Utah ‘gang member’ seeks revenge for best friend after breakup A man is in custody after trying to get revenge for his best friend, after his girlfriend dumped him.

Astronomical spring becomes a record-breaker Spring is here but not the way we’d imagine it.