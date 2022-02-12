Weekend keeps the warmth and brings the haze

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend, Utah! Our above average temperatures don’t want to budge for your Saturday and Sunday, although we will slightly cool into our Saturday. Expect highs well above our seasonal averages even though it will be about 1-3 degrees in cooler in most spots compared to today. Skies will remain sunny, and the inversion haze will be sticking around. As we go into Sunday the ridge of high pressure will start to shift to the south. This will aid in temperatures ramping up even more compared to what we’ve seen the last few days. Highs along the Wasatch Front will be in the low 50s Sunday and will likely land in the mid 50s Monday. Down south 50s and 60s will continue as St. George and Kanab continue to flirt with daytime highs near 70.

After bone dry conditions, we are looking for some change, and the weather models seem to usher that in early and midweek next week. This strong area of high pressure that’s dominated our forecast will continue trekking south, and this will open the door for an upper-level low pressure diving down from the Pacific Northwest. Right now, there’s a decent amount of confidence we will see cooler temperatures, mixing of the atmosphere to remove haze, and the chance of some wet weather. We are still far out to nail down if and when moisture will arrive, but the pattern suggests the chance of some wet weather. We would welcome it at this point and take that reminder of winter!

Bottom line? Above average warmth with building inversion haze in the North.

