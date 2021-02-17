Wednesday morning packed with snowstorm challenges

MURRAY, Utah (ABC 4) – On Wednesday, residents woke up to one of the largest snowstorms this winter.

“Really, really bad. Probably the worst snowstorm I’ve seen in a few years,” Hans Dullnigg says.

Snow rocked the area during the Wednesday morning commute creating major delays.

“When it is really slick conditions, there is not much you can do about it,” Dullnigg says.

“I am just really glad I have 4-wheel drive, I wouldn’t be out if I didn’t have it,” Justin Trapp explains.

The Utah Department of Transportation issued a travel warning, saying constant snow falling made it difficult for crews to keep up.



“The snow is coming down faster than you can clear it that’s typical for a large storm,” said Leon Barrett of Salt Lake County.

In total, 65 plow trucks were out in Salt Lake County hitting the trouble spots.

“We hit the bigger roads first and then we move on to the smaller roads but it does take a while to get the plow trucks around,” Barrett says. “We have a lot of parked cars in front of residents that causes problems move your cars off the street.”

Plow crews aren’t the only ones clearing snow – businesses are also left digging out.

“It is probably one of the first things i do on a snow day like this,” Dalen Bever says.

Crews say the break in the snow will help recover before another round is expected to roll in later this week.