Weber State University to hold Spring Commencement ceremony in August

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) — Weber State University will hold its 155th Commencement, originally scheduled for April 24, on August 29, 2020, according to Allison Barlow Hess, Public Relations director.

“We’re excited to confirm plans, conditions permitting, for commencement exercises to celebrate the class of 2020,” said WSU President Brad Mortensen. “We appreciate the patience and support of the campus community — particularly graduates — as we navigate this time together to keep each other safe and promote the educational pursuits of our students.”

According to the university, the class of 2019-2020 has over 5,727 graduates, and over 3,000 have applied for the spring semester graduation. The university hosts two graduations each year following the fall and spring semesters.

University officials will process diplomas as normal. They will arrive in the mail once grades have been submitted. Students can rent a free cap, gown, tassel, diploma cover and cords at Weber State’s Wildcat Store before May 8, 2020.

The university will recognize the class of 2020 by lighting the “W” on April 24 if weather allows.

