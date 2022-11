OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — The Weber State University Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run on campus Wednesday afternoon.

Police say around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, a dark-colored Hyundai Tuscon allegedly hit a bicyclist that was in the crosswalk on the Ogden at 3900 Dixon Parkway.

Weber State PD asks anyone with information about the incident to please call WSUPD at 801-626-6460 and reference case number 22WS5772.