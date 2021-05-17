Weber State University dropping its mask requirement

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Weber State University has announced that it will no longer require masks at university facilities.

WSU said that although masks will no longer be required in university facilities, masks are “strongly recommended” for those who have not been fully vaccinated, based on CDC guidelines.

All are welcome to continue to wear face coverings on campus and are encouraged to do so where recommended.



Each of us will work through this transition at our own pace, and with varying levels of comfort. Please be respectful and supportive of your fellow Wildcats. — Weber State University (@WeberStateU) May 17, 2021

“All are welcome to continue to wear face coverings on campus and are encouraged to do so where recommended,” WSU said in a tweet.

“Each of us will work through this transition at our own pace, and with varying levels of comfort. Please be respectful and supportive of your fellow Wildcats,” WSU added.

For those who have not yet been vaccinated, WSU will be holding vaccination clinics from May 18 to May 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dee Events Center. Vaccinations are free and walk-in appointments are accepted.

On May 17, The Utah Department of Health reported 164 new COVID-19 cases with one new virus-related death.