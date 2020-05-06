Weber State to transition to ‘moderate-risk’ stage

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Weber State University will begin transitioning from its high risk stage of coronavirus response to a moderate-risk stage. This transition will begin on May 11 and will allow some employees to return to campus as necessary.

All employees who can work remotely will be asked to do so through at least May 31. All buildings will remain closed but employee’s access to facilities will be eased.

“The university will approach recovery efforts in a deliberate, incremental process,” said Dane LeBlanc, Weber State Public Safety director. “By easing restrictions in small steps, the university will have time to assess the impact of lifting specific restrictions, and return to previous guidelines if changes lead to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in our community or among our campus populations.”

During the moderate-risk stage, all public events at the Val A. Browning Center and Dee Events Center will remain cancelled through June 30.

While most of Weber State’s employees have been working remotely since mid-March, around 150 custodial staff members have continued to work to keep the campus clean and disinfected for other essential university employees.