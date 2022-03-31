OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Weber State students will begin a month-long series of events designed to raise awareness for Sexual Assault Awareness Month with a nighttime rally and march titled “Take Back The Night” on April 1 at 6 pm. Led by the Weber State University‘s Women’s Center, the march and subsequent events during the month are designed to normalize talking about sexual violence, especially for survivors.

Women’s Center director Paige Davies said, “We know domestic and interpersonal violence have risen over the course of the pandemic, and we, as educators, friends, and family, can show survivors that we care, that we believe, and that everyone should feel Safe@Weber whether that’s on campus, in virtual spaces or in their homes.”

Participants in the rally will put Davies’ words into action in a “speak-out” session after the march, in which survivors of sexual violence are encouraged to share their experiences with their community in order to support each other and create a safer collegiate environment.

The month-long event will include other efforts to unite the Weber State Community against sexual violence and contribute to other global Take Back the Night movements. The full press release and schedule of events can be found here.