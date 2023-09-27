OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Weber State University Police are looking for a vandal who carved a Nazi swastika into a table found at Shepherd Union Building Monday night.

Adrienne Andrews, the university’s vice president for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, said the Shepherd Union was notified Monday night about the vandalism. The table in question was removed, and other tables were checked to rule out further vandalism.

Now, the WSU Police are asking those with information on the vandalism to come forward by calling 801-626-6460.

“Exactly when the vandalism occurred is unclear and the perpetrator has not been identified, but WSU police are reviewing surveillance footage from the area and plan to continue regular patrols of the Union,” stated Andrews.

The vandalism was especially egregious seeing as it was discovered on Yom Kippur, a holy day in Judaism.

“Weber State University condemns actions that perpetuate racism or make people feel unsafe, and the symbol scrawled on WSU property is not consistent with the values of the university, which strives to create an inclusive environment where all are welcome,” said Andrews. “We are committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all of our campus locations.”

The university said it has Counseling & Psychological Services Center or our focused support resources for students troubled by the incident.

If you or someone you know has been the target of harassment, discrimination, or violence based on race, ethnicity, or national origin, please contact the Office of Equal Opportunity, WSU Police Department, or Vice President for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.