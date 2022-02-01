Weber State Police officer cleared of wrongdoing after striking, killing a man

A screengrab of a surveillance video from a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in Ogden. An on-duty Weber State Police officer struck a 69-year-old man at Washington Boulevard and 27th Street on Sept. 30, 2021. (Weber County Attorney)

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber State Police officer has been cleared of wrongdoing after striking and killing a man while in his patrol car back in September.

The man was struck by the patrol car while walking through a crosswalk.

Officer Paul Tavake was on routine patrol, driving north on Washington Blvd. approaching 27th St. when William Casselman, was attempting to cross.

Casselman had started crossing during the red light, but had not gotten more than halfway across when the light turned green.

Officer Tavake did not see Casselman, mentioning that he had looked down at his work laptop for a moment, which falls under a law that “does not prohibit a person from using a handheld wireless communication device while operating a moving motor vehicle: when used by a law enforcement officer acting within the course and scope of the law enforcement officers’ personnel employment.”

Reportedly, there is no evidence to suggest that either Tavake or Casselman were under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs.

Casselman died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries.