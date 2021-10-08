Weber State debuts Latin American Art Gallery for Hispanic Heritage Month

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Weber State University (WSU) is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a new art gallery called “Vida, Muerte, Justicia | Life, Death, Justice: Latin American and Latinx Art for the 21st Century.”

The exhibition is a collaboration between Ogden Contemporary Arts and the WSU Shaw Gallery. The exhibition will run from October 1 – November 27, brought to life by gallery curators Jorge Rojas and María del Mar González-González.

The exhibit features 24 Latin American and Latinx contemporary artists whose work touches on themes related to social and racial justice. Disciplines of art include painting, sculpture, photography, installation, performance, digital art, and more.

Selected works also explore themes of life, death, and justice featured in both galleries. Visitors can view the entire collection at two different galleries: the OCA Center and the WSU Shaw Gallery Project Space.

“Themes of life, death, and justice have been inextricably linked throughout history,” says Rojas, a Mexican artist, curator, and educator based in Salt Lake City. “We’re looking at these concepts through the rich and complex lens of Latin American culture, which encompasses many countries, peoples, and visual languages.”

The exhibited artists identify nationally as Mexican, Colombian, Chilean, Puerto Rican, and Dominican, among others. Topics relating to ethnic and gender identity are also addressed. Curators selected artists with work that responded to current-day issues and movements such as immigration reform, racial justice, femicide, Black Lives Matter, and more.

With Latin American and Latino/Hispanic people making up the largest racial minority in the U.S., event officials are excited to bring these important issues to a Utah audience. Officials chose these pieces of art for their “significant role in calling out social injustice on local, national and international levels, creating relevant work that inspires action and change.”

“As we look back on one of the most difficult years in recent history due to COVID-19 and global political and social uprising, this exhibition invites audiences to reflect on many of the issues that have taken center stage, as well as the movements that have united us to work toward justice,” says Rojas and González-González. “By exploring connections between life, death, and justice, these artists and this exhibition aim to raise awareness, educate, build community, and inspire action, while providing space for reflection, mourning, and collective healing.”

For more information on the exhibit including hours and directions, click here.