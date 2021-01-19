Weber School District delayed 2 hours due to Tuesday morning power outages

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Schools in the Weber School District will be delayed two hours due to widespread power outages in northern Utah.

According to a Tuesday morning Facebook post, “bus pick ups and school start times will be delayed by 2 hours at all locations.”

As of 6:30 Tuesday morning, Rocky Mountain Power was reporting over 3,500 Utahs without power, including about 700 in Weber County.

Here are some tips to make sure you’re prepared for power outages: