Weber School District delayed 2 hours due to Tuesday morning power outages

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Schools in the Weber School District will be delayed two hours due to widespread power outages in northern Utah.
According to a Tuesday morning Facebook post, “bus pick ups and school start times will be delayed by 2 hours at all locations.”
As of 6:30 Tuesday morning, Rocky Mountain Power was reporting over 3,500 Utahs without power, including about 700 in Weber County.
Here are some tips to make sure you’re prepared for power outages:
- Make sure your cellphone and laptop are charged
- Have flashlights with full batteries at hand
- Keep generators outside and 20 feet from your home
- Have a plan for refrigerated medicines and power-operated medical devices
