Weber, Roy, and North Davis fire units respond West Haven house fire

WEST HAVEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to officials with the Weber Fire District members from Weber, Roy, and North Davis fire units responded to a house fire in West Haven at 4:30 a.m.Wednesday.





Courtesy: Weber Fire District

Officials said when crews arrived they found the home well involved. After confirming the residents were safely outside, the crews went defensive in battling the flames.

There were no injuries, the cause of the fire is under investigation.