Weber-Morgan Health Dept. ready for COVID-19

WEBER COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Now that coronavirus is in the United States, the CDC is advising states, schools and businesses to have systems in place in case face-to-face interactions must be restricted. ABC4’s Jordan Verdadeiro met with Weber-Morgan Health Department leaders on how local entities are preparing for the worst.

In the wake of the coronavirus, Weber-Morgan Health Department officials say they are ready to take action if needed and they have a plan in place.

Weber-Morgan Health Department has a team of people, ready to go if an epidemic were to break out. Since 9-11, the department has had emergency preparedness in public health, according to Weber-Morgan Executive Director, Brian Bennion.

“And as a result, we developed plans, and plans for earthquakes, but also for outbreaks and pandemics,” said Bennion.

They have been working closely with schools and public entities in Weber County on how they will be dealing with a potential outbreak, according to the executive director of the Weber-Morgan Health Department.

“There’s also a lot of talk about closing schools. Those things are last resort. We want to identify people, have them stay at home for the fourteen days an monitor them and then get them back,” said Bennion.

Amy Carter, public nurse and epidemiologist for the Weber-Morgan Health Department says there are everyday actions you can take to keep you and your family protected.

“Against any type of respiratory illness. Those would be like washing your hands often or using hand sanitizer regularly, If you’re out in public, avoid touching at your eyes, or your nose or your mouth until you have a chance,” said Carter.

Carter said school closures are possible but she believes northern Utah has very low risk.

“There’s a lot of considerations and factors that we consider, in a choice to close a school if we needed to as a mitigation effort,” said Carter.

Weber-Morgan Health leaders say they will be sure to inform the public through social media and letters.

“We do expect to see cases, unfortunately, and we’ve got to prepare for the worst and like you say, hope for the best,” said Bennion.

Weber-Morgan Health has a coronavirus information hotline. You can contact 801-456-7707 for local advisories related to coronavirus.

