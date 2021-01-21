Weber-Morgan Health Dept. apologizes for vaccine registration difficulties

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – If you were a Utahn 70 years old or older in Weber and Morgan counties having troubles registering to get your vaccine Thursday, you weren’t alone.

The Weber-Morgan Health Department website experienced technical difficulties at 3:10 p.m. as thousands attempted to register for an appointment.

“We can only apologize for what has been an agonizing experience for all of us,” says Lori Buttars, WMHD spokeswoman. “The US Census tells us there are approximately 22,000 people in Weber and Morgan counties age 70 and older and a large portion of them have indicated they intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine. We were using the online system to get people registered quickly. The online system will be put on hold until we can work through our IT issues to prevent future issues.”

Some people were in the middle of registration when the site crashed. The health department says those who were on the site at the time of the crash will receive an email at the address they provided telling them if their appointment was completed.

The health department says they have a team of individuals answering the phone at 801-399-7777 and there are many people who are not able to get through there as well. They added that they are doing what they can to work their way through the number of people who are calling and have called.

Answering all of the messages could take several weeks, according to the health department.