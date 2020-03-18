Weber, Morgan and Davis Counties declare state of emergency due to coronavirus pandemic

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Multiple northern Utah county officials declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic, even as they acknowledged the threat to small businesses as well.

Restaurants won’t be closed, officials say, but dine-in will be banned, with only pick up options available.

Also, officials announced a prohibition of gatherings that total more than 10 people.

“This type of disease doesn’t stop at borders,” said Gage Froerer, Weber County Commissioner.

In Davis, Weber and Morgan Counties there have been 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far.

The state has reported more than 60 cases as of Wednesday.

Froerer, a small businesses owner himself, had this pledge to businesses in the three counties:

“We have your back 100 percent.”

County officials said Wednesday the emergency declaration makes available emergency loans.

“We want to do everything possible, within state and federal legislation, to allow you to continue in business and come out of this as healthy as possible,” said Froerer.

“I don’t believe, personally, from a finance standpoint, that debt is the best,” said Froerer.

“But right now, that’s an opportunity to at least stay in business. The idea is to at least get people through this turmoil, and let them stay in business,” added Froerer.