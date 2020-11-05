Weber High School moves to online learning

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4 News) – Weber High School has announced that it will be moving to an online learning format for two weeks due to COVID-19 exposure at the school.

According to a press release from the school, 15 or more people connected to the school have tested positive for the virus, with multiple classrooms being affected.

Those who have tested positive for the virus have been instructed to quarantine for 2 weeks, according to a news release from the school.

Weber High will move into this “soft closure” period starting on Thursday, November 5, and will run until Wednesday, November 18, with students returning to in-person classes on Thursday, November 19.

Weber High is the third major high school in the Weber School District to make the switch to online learning, according to a news release.

According to a news release, extracurricular activities ar allowed to continue based on state guidelines if there are no positive test results in a certain setting. Weber High plans to monitors each activity on a case-by-case basis

“We will continue to work closely with officials from the Weber-Morgan Health Department in monitoring this situation and making any necessary adjustments,” Weber High said in a release.

