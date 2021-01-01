Crews respond to New Year’s Eve barn fire

(ABC4) — Several crews responded to a fully involved barn fire just before midnight on Thursday, according to a social media post from Weber Fire District.

Fire is now under control. (This is an earlier photo.) Crews will remain overnight to ensure fire is out. Investigators will be out at first light for cause. We appreciate the help of Ogden City, Weber Co. Sheriffs, and Morgan Fire. pic.twitter.com/58v2ydU8zf — Weber Fire District (@WeberFireDist) January 1, 2021

The fire has been brought under control, and crews remained at the scene over night to finish putting it out, the post says. Weber Fire District, Ogden City, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, and Morgan Fire responded to the fire.

According to the post, there were no hydrants in the area of the fire, so the district shuttled in water. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Pictures are from Weber Fire District.

