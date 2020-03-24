Weber Fire District responds to garage fire in Eden

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Weber Fire District responded to a house fire in Eden Tuesday.

Responding fire crews say the fire started in the garage where the homeowner was storing plane parts, motorcycles, vehicle repair items, and miscellaneous fuels.

Officials say the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire. However, being unoccupied the home did burn for some time before a passerby noticed and called 911.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries to citizens or fire crews.

Fire Marshall David Reed says the exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time. He says they are investigating to see if the fire was caused by a furnace.

