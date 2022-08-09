WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Weber Fire District crews have been deployed to assist the Texas A&M Forest Service in Beeville, Texas with a fire that began August 7.

They have been assisting local authorities on the Sarco Fire approximately 19 miles northeast of Beeville.

The fire has currently burned 515 acres and is 95% contained.

(Courtesy of Weber Fire District)

(Courtesy of Weber Fire District)

(Courtesy of Weber Fire District)

(Courtesy of Weber Fire District)

Personnel will reportedly continue to patrol, watching for hotspots near the fire line, and continue improvement of existing lines.

The cause of the wildfire is still undetermined, authorities say.