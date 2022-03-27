WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office used a drone to track down suspects that were running from law enforcement Saturday night.

Deputies located a stolen vehicle at 700 W. 12th St. and the suspects inside began to flee the scene.

After a short pursuit, the suspects crashed the stolen car into an open field and took off on foot.

A drone was then deployed by Weber County Sheriffs and the suspects were quickly located and apprehended.

The suspects, two 14-year-old juveniles, were referred to the Weber Valley Detention Center for “various charges.”