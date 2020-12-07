Weber County Sherriff’s Office searching for air conditioning theft suspect

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Detectives with the Weber County Sheriffs’ office are working to identify a suspect in an air conditioning theft.
The truck pictured below belongs to the suspect that deputies say was seen stealing air conditioning units from a business in the West Haven area.
The truck in question is a late 2000’s Ford or F350 with a long bed and a loud diesel exhaust.
Anyone with information about the truck or knows who owns the truck is asked to notify Weber County Sherriff’s office at (801) 778-6600 and reference case #20WC35161.
