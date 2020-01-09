Weber County Sherriff’s Office loses sergeant to cancer

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Weber County Sherriff’s Office is mourning one of its own sergeants who died Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said Sgt. Marilee Howell died after battling cancer for several years.

Deputies say that Sgt. Howell worked for over 20 years with Utah Adult Probation and Parole before eventually working with Weber County Sherriff’s Office in 2013.

Sgt. Howell was described as a dedicated employee who went out of her way to do a “difficult job with integrity and tenacity.”

Sgt. Howell’s husband, Mike, said: “Marilee loved being a Weber County Deputy and loves those she worked with.”

Deputies added in a Facebook post, “Sgt. Howell will be missed; she was a fighter to the end. Goodbye, my friend!”

