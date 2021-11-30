Weber County Sheriff’s searching for suspect involved in multiple vehicle burglaries

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in the search for a suspect involved in multiple burglaries.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook post, over the weekend the suspect was involved in several vehicle burglaries in the West Haven area of 2600 S and 2300 W.

Images in the post, show the male in pajamas which leads the sheriff’s office to believe he lives close to the area.

If you have any information or can help identify the male, authorities ask to contact the Investigations Bureau at 801-778-6631 during normal business hours or dispatch at 801-395-8221, reference Weber County case 21WC38339.