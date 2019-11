WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies in Weber County had to say goodbye to one of their one after K9 Mina passed away over the weekend due to an illness.

“It is with a broken heart that Weber County Search & Rescue said goodbye to one of our best search dogs, Mina,” said a post on the Weber County Sheriff Facebook.

Deputies said Mina had been sick for the past few weeks and despite being seen several times by veterinarians, she was unable to recover.

What others are clicking on: