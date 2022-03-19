WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Weber County Sheriffs are looking for a 75-year-old man named James Buchanan.

He was last seen Saturday, March 19 at 7:55 a.m. at 5000 S 300 E Washington Terrace walking toward Lake Park Apartments.

Buchanan reportedly has severe Dementia and Alsheimer’s, Type 2 Diabetes, and recently had surgery.

He is a white male, 5’7″ tall, weighs 165 pounds, has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark gray coat, light-colored jeans, tan leather gloves, a black beanie, and black leather tennis shoes.

Utah Department of Public Safety states that he may be possibly riding buses and that he resides in the Ogden area.

According to the report, he has no bags or phone but does have a wallet with money and keys on him.

