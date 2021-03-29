Weber County Sheriff mourns the loss of one of their own

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook:

“With a heavy heart, we share the obituary for Sergeant Spencer Stockard. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office would like to express their condolences to the family and loved ones of Sergeant Stockard. Spencer was an important part of our Sheriff’s Office family, and his loss will be felt deeply.”

The Sheriff’s Office included a link to Stockard’s obituary, which says he “passed away unexpectedly” on Wednesday, March 24.

The obituary continues, saying Stockard served with the department for 17 years, “achieving the rank of Sergeant while also enjoying the assignment of working with the Weber County Sheriff’s Honor Guard.”

In lieu of flowers, the Lindquist Mortuaries says a charitable account has been set up in Stockard’s name for his family – his wife and five children – at America First Credit Union.