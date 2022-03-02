WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Recently, Weber County residents have been receiving suspicious calls from someone named Sargent Derek Jones who claims he is from the Citations and Warrants departments.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says this so-called Derek will claim that you have a bench warrant for not appearing to jury duty and will request money in advance to be refunded later.

This call is a scam as the Citations and Warrants department does not collect fees for warrants by phone.

If this individual calls you or if you have and further questions, please do not hesitate to contact the Weber County Sheriff’s Office at (801) 778-6602.