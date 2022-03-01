WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – As industries across Utah search for employees, there are more people hoping to volunteer at Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue than ever before. During the pandemic, as more people began looking to volunteer with SAR, the frequency of rescues began to increase as well.

In February 2020, Weber County SAR responded to five separate incidents. Two of those rescues required the assistance of a helicopter. While this may seem like a busy month, the team now averages one rescue a week. “We’ve been quite busy since COVID has happened,” Eli Whitman told ABC4. “More and more people have been using that opportunity to get outside.”

Whitman has been volunteering with SAR for the last 13 years. When asked why he continues to come back year after year he responded, “As a recreator and as a professional recreator, it’s just an opportunity to give that skill back to the community and help people in need.”

Whitman is currently the climb team lead. “We’re responsible for all the technical rescues which would include anything from cliff rescues to evacuations on scree, snow, ice and everything in between that requires ropes,” he explained.

According to officials with the WCSO, there were more rescues in 2020 than the previous three years combined. While this year may not end up beating the 2020 record, rescues continue to remain high.

Sgt. Kyley Slater with WCSO told ABC4, “Right now, we’re not accepting any new applications.” Sgt. Slater explained that as SAR-related calls rose during the pandemic, so did the community’s interest in volunteering. Currently, there are 82 active volunteers with SAR.

“Our volunteers do deserve some recognition for the excellent job they do,” Sgt. Slater stated, “And yes, we’ve had a huge influx in people who want to volunteer.”

For Whitman, watching the expansion of the county’s SAR program has been fun to watch. “It’s been incredible,” he said. “We have evolved from a team that had a basic skill level to now, many teams that are very, very skilled. Very professional, operating teams.”

The 82 volunteers are divided into 10 teams with specialized skills. Volunteers are expected to attend about six hours’ worth of formal training every month. They are asked to practice those skills on their own time as well to stay ready at any time. When a call comes in, volunteers could be out for an hour or out all night. Whitman added, “Even though we don’t get paid, it’s very important to us that we have a high training level, a high participation, it’s a big commitment.”

The growth of the county’s SAR program has manifested in another way. A new warehouse sits adjacent to the WCSO. Inside, all the SAR vehicles and equipment are stored. This allows all the equipment to be kept in a central location as well as protect it from the elements. “It’s great to be able to have the resources at hand to send them up to help that person get out safely,” Sgt. Slater explained.