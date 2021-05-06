Weber County republicans to vote on Romney censure 1 week after Utah GOP resolution

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Last Saturday, a resolution to censure Senator Mitt Romney (UT-R) at the Utah GOP convention failed to pass by a slim margin.

In total, 798 delegates voted against the censure, while 711 voted in its favor.

Now, Weber County republicans will vote to pass a similar resolution at their own convention this Saturday.

Up to 600 Weber County republican delegates will attend the convention, either in-person at HighMark Charter School or online. The delegates will then vote on a resolution to censure Romney.

ABC4 spoke with two of the resolution’s co-sponsors about the effort to censure the senator and what they hope happens this weekend.

“No one in the same party had voted to impeach somebody also in their party,” Bob McEntee told ABC4, referring to Romney’s votes to convict President Donald Trump. This is the reason he, along with Bill Olson and three other Weber County republicans, is co-sponsoring the resolution to censure the senator.

“His first impeachment vote was against a duly-elected president without evidence,” Olson stated. “The second impeachment vote lacked due process. Both of those are dear to my heart as a patriot and an American.”

For the resolution to pass, it will have to get a majority of votes in its favor. However, the vote could end up being close with strong opinions on both sides of the issue.

Weber County Republican Chair Lacy Richards has to remain neutral on the resolution. Nonetheless, she told ABC4 many of the delegates in Weber County have reached out to her to express their concern surrounding the censure.

“In one of the emails I received this week, the republican member said, ‘I emphatically oppose censuring Mitt Romney. He deserves praise.’ So, there’s that opinion too,” she explained.

According to Richards, many delegates have emailed her in the last week to express similar feelings. In fact, she said all the emails she’s received this last week have been in opposition to the censure.

Both McEntee and Olson agreed that come Saturday, whether the censure passes or not, it is worth putting to a vote.

McEntee further explained, “We want him to be an effective senator, but we also want to send him a message that we did not appreciate you representing Utah by voting to convict our president, possibly losing us the White House, and possibly contributing to the loss of the senate.”

