Weber County porch pirate steals ‘free’ packages

HOOPER, Utah (ABC4) – A package thief in Hooper walked away with “free” packages from someone else’s porch, or at least that’s what he tried to make it seem like.

In a post to their Facebook page, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says on June 24, the man pictured below attempted to walk off with packages from a home’s porch by placing them in a box he was carrying that had the word “free” hand-written on it.

Courtesy: Weber County Sheriff’s Office

“The package bandit thought this was a clever heist assuming people in the area would believe he was collecting free items, but the homeowner was not fooled,” officials said in the post.

Unfortunately for the thief, this “not so clever heist” didn’t go unnoticed — as he was captured on the homeowner’s security camera walking off with the packages that were definitely not free.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact Detective Will Smith with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office and reference case #21WC19999.