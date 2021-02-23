Weber County officials provide safe drug drop-off sites

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber Human Services and the Weber-Morgan Health Department have come together to provide safe drug drop-off locations for residents.

Officials say the collection and disposal program will provide an environmentally safe alternative to disposing of medications in the landfill systems. They added that the improper disposal of medication overtime may negatively affect the environment.

The program encourages citizens to remove their unneeded medications from their homes, according to the Weber County Sherriff’s Office. This reduces access to addictive medications for accidental or intentional misuse or children in the home, according to officials.

Officials say there are three drug drop off box locations in Weber County which include:

Weber County Sheriff’s Office Lobby

721 W 12th St

Ogden, UT 84404

Farr West City Office

1896 N 1800 W

Farr West, UT 84404

Marriott-Slaterville City Office

1195 W 400 N

Marriott-Slaterville, UT 84404