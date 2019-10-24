Weber County man arrested on child sex abuse, child pornography charges

WEBER COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A Weber County man was arrested on charges of child sex abuse and child pornography charges.

James Scott Wood, 24, is accused of possessing child pornography and sexually abusing a young girl.

According to a probable cause statement, after searching Wood’s phone, detectives found more than 20 sexually explicit images of children.

Police also said Wood admitted to touching a young girl inappropriately over a two-year period.

Wood was booked into the Weber County Jail on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, and 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.  

