Weber County Jail will no longer charge inmates for their stay

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Weber County Jail will no longer bill inmates for reimbursement.

The Pay for Stay Program, which has been in place since 2007, is going away in August of this year but anyone with an outstanding balance will still need to pay.

“Those accounts– those debts are still valid. They’re still outstanding. We will just stop charging the fee on August 1, but we will still take payments here for outstanding debt and the accounts in collections will still need to go through the collections company that they’re currently in,” explained Lt. Joshua Marigoni, Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Marigoni says the goal with getting rid of this program is to help reduce the recidivism rate.

“There’s already a lot of burdens when someone is released from jail. They are often times looking for a new job, they’ve may have some other court and post fines and things like that and then on top of that a pay for stay bill,” he explained.

According to Marigoni, it costs between $73-76 a day to house an inmate in the Weber County Jail. Inmates are currently only responsible to pay 10 dollars of that amount. The rest of the tab is picked up by taxpayers and paid for out of the Weber County General Fund.

“The idea of the law when it was passed was to offset some of that cost to the taxpayers and we elected to do the $10 as did many other county jails around the state,” Marigoni told ABC4 News. “I doubt taxpayers will even see it honestly. I don’t think there will be anything that the taxpayers will actually notice.”

Marigoni says this is one of many steps being taken to help reduce the recidivism rate in the county.

