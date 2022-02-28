WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County Jail inmate was found dead Monday in his jail from an apparent suicide.

Officials were alerted to a problem in the housing section of the jail, where they discovered the inmate. They performed life-saving efforts as medical personnel was called to the scene, a press release states.

The inmate was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

The death is still under investigation but officials believe it to be a suicide, police say.

No other details have been released.